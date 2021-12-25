Olanrewaju Kayode was the hero of his Turkish super league side Sivasspor as he help them to secure a 1-1 draw at home to Rizespor.

The former Austria Wien hitman scored in the 72nd minute just two minutes after he was introduced to the game to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Kayode has now scored six goals in all competitions this season, three in the league, one in cup game and two in UEFA Europa League.

Fellow Nigeria star Leke James was also introduced to the game in the 80th minute and Azubuike Okechukwu in the 45th minute both by Sivasspor.

Aminu Umar played the entire duration of the game for Rizespor.