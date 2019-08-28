Olanrewaju Kayode became the first player to score in the Turkish Super Lig for Gazisehir Gaziantep in a thumping 4-1 win over Genclerbirligi.

Kayode, who is on a season-long loan from Ukrainian champions, Shakhtar Donetsk, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute to give his club a 1-0 lead Monday night.

He then made it 2-0 in the 40th minute, when he converted a spot kick.

The Ibadan-born star had, thus, entered the club’s record books as the first player to score a Super Lig goal for the club.

He had played in Cote d’Ivoire, Switzerland, Spain, Israel and Austria before now.