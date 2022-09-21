From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A young fashion designer and entrepreneur, Kingsley Anyanwu, has stated that he is out to inspire and give hope to budding young entrepreneurs in the country.

Anyanwu, who owns and runs a fashion label and outfit called Kayzfaz Fashion, said the country is blessed with talents in all spheres of human endeavours, noting however that some of the youths have not channelled their energies into productive ventures because of lack of mentorship.

He pointed out that with the modest successes he has recorded in the fashion industry within a short period of time, he hopes to use it as a pedestal to motivate and encourage young people.

The dapper creative designer who stated this in a chat with newsmen while unveiling some of his latest designer outfits, said fashion has given him the platform to express his artistic and creative talents, which he will soon export.

Anyanwu, a 26 years old indigene of Imo State, and graduate of Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO, now CEO of a thriving and cosmopolitan fashion outfit enjoined young people to look inwards to discover their passion to make a living.

“I have always had the passion for fashion growing up as a kid and during my university days my friends and acquaintances always compliment me on my fashion sense and uniqueness.

“My biggest challenge is not only to be a super successful fashion entrepreneur with a brand and labels that is of international repute but to also inspire and give hope to millions of young Nigerians who are yet to rediscover their creative passions and channel same to make a name for themselves.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our young ones have been misled and misdirected to tow negative and destructive paths. These young ones need a mentor, a model to bring them out from the dungeons of self destruct to the light and that is what I want to use my modest success stories to achieve; to motivate and give hope,” he said.