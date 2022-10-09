By Paul Erewuba

The Kickboxing Federation of Nigeria (KBFN), held its executive board meeting Saturday with a resolution to reposition the sport in the country.

Other decision reached at the meeting includes the appointment of a technical Director to take charge of all technical issues concerning Kickboxing in the country and the ratification of the various sub-committees as set up by the executive board.

Despite holding four championships back-to-back this year, the Okon Wilson Godwin-led administration seems to be on the fast lane to achieving more results.

Speaking after the meeting, the president, Godwin said KBFN, which is on record as the busiest federation since the inauguration of its new executive board, is planning to stage two more Championships before the end of the year, and not minding the fact that there might be other international engagements.

The board members used the opportunity provided by the meeting to congratulate the President on his recent election into the executive board of the Africa Kickboxing Confederation.