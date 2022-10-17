Lagosians, especially those in the Island axis, participated in a health walk and eye screening exercise, put together by the Federal Nigerian Society for the Blind (FNSB) as part of activities for the 2022 White Cane Safety Day celebration targeted at raising awareness on the plights of visually impaired persons and raising funds to take care of their needs.

The event was supported by KBL Insurance Limited (a subsidiary of Keystone Bank Limited), as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), focused on giving back to their host communities. The walk took off from the Muson Centre through Awolowo Road to Falomo roundabout and terminated at Muson Centre.

Providing a background on the collaboration, Mrs Ukachi Orji, the MD/CEO of KBL Insurance Limited, said her organisation’s passion for the less privileged informed its decision to support the exercise. “KBL Insurance Limited is passionate about the physically challenged, especially persons who have issues with their sight and other groups who cannot do a lot of things on their own.

“We strongly think they need all the care, and we are committed to assisting them as much possible”, she said. According to the KBL insurance Limited boss, it is also part of KBL’s way of giving back to society as a responsible corporate player. “We treasure the environment where we do business and are ready to contribute our quota to sustain such an environment”, she said.

Chairman of the Council, FNSB, Mr. Fusi Akinkugbe thanked KBL for supporting the commemoration.

“White Cane Safety Day celebration is a global event which usually holds every October 15th. It is very significant, particularly in the lives of the visually impaired persons and other persons who have challenges with their sight. The symbolism is built around their walk sticks with which they move around to find their way,” he said.

The White Cane Safety Day commemoration is happening at a time of increasing health and wellness challenges in the country. Experts have usually stated that sufficient awareness is the first step towards ensuring real health wellbeing of a people.