It was fun and excitement recently when Fidelity Bank held its annual New Year Dinner & Awards Party at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos amid pomp and pageantry.

Indeed, it was a night to remember as stars including Kcee, Tim Godfrey and Niniola among a host of others thrilled guests at the event which lasted till the wee hours of the morning and themed: Give Them Winds.

Hosted by television personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and veteran actress, Kate Henshaw, the event was graced by prominent traditional rulers, captains of industries, high networking individuals and numerous customers of the bank.

Speaking, the MD, Nnamdi Okonkwo, stated that the bank was hosting the party because without customers, shareholders and stakeholders, there will be no bank and besides, the need to empower Nigerian youths especially at this time of economic meltdown could not be over emphasised.

He began: “In 32 years, Fidelity Bank has evolved growing from strength to strength and we realized that each customer has 38 other choices so we thank you for choosing us. We themed this party ‘Give them Wings’ because a lot of people have aspirations, a lot of people has gone to school but there are no job. We also complained that there is crime and the youths cannot be usefully engaged and so we needed to bridge the gap. Fidelity bank then decided that aside the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) we have in hand, we created Youth Empowerment Academy (YEA). This is to train young people who would have been terrorizing our communities. We need to give them the opportunity to be useful and become independent,” he said.

The bank’s chairman, Ernest Ebi, also emphasised the importance of the Youth Empowerment Academy, which he described as a way of making beneficiaries financially independent. He said: “Fidelity Bank is making the youths turn their passion into a pay cheque through empowerment programmes which includes training in fashion, make-up, farming, catering and more,” he said.

K. Cee, Tim Godfrey and Niniola were at the event to thrill the audience with their performance.