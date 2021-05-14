Afrobeats’ hit-making duo behind the banger, Fall have staged a comeback with another chartbuster.

Kddo, formerly known as Kiddominant, dropped the new Davido-featured song, Beamer Body via Sony Music Entertainment West Africa and Pentlife Music.

The release of the work is sequel to the successful run of his recent and critically acclaimed Amapiano music hit, eWallet that shook the nation.

Speaking on Beamer Body, Kddo narrated how he linked up with Davido while on tour last year in Las Vegas to record the track. “I had already started working on the single back in LA. Davido and I were playing music back at the hotel in Vegas, then the beat came on and we were all just vibing. David really liked it, he got mad hyped about it and added a verse on the spot,” he says.

While Beamer Body beat is infectious and attacked with melodies from the musical duo, its focal message – adequately represented in glimpses from the music video directed by Chris Simon – seeks to empower beautiful women from around the world to be comfortable in their bodies.

“Feel sexy, baby! There’s something about you,” Kddo croons.

Interestingly, Beamer Body also serves as the lead single to his forthcoming debut EP, which is now available for pre-order/pre-save on music streaming platforms. According to a statement from Sony Music, the EP has been designed to be a feel-good body of work for the fans, with Kddo vowing to continue his genius operation from his Los Angeles base, building upon his musical laurels.