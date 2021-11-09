From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has appointed Chiefs for Chikun, Fadan Ayu and Kudaru Chiefdoms, signifying the first set of appointments since the new Traditional Institution Law was passed.

The new law specifies rotation amongst ruling houses as the succession pattern, except where there is a sole ruling house.

A statement from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House disclosed Mr Ishaku Yari has been appointed as Esu Chikun while Alhaji Ibrahim Ayu Halidu is the Chief of Fadan Ayu and Mr Yakubu Iliya Sauri is now Chief of Kudaru.

The statement which was signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye, pointed out that the appointments ‘’follow the vacancies created by the demise of their Highnesses Dr Danjuma Barde (Esu Chikun), Alh Yahaya Mamuda (Chief of Fadan Ayu) and Dr Ishaku Sabo Damina (Chief of Kudaru).’’

According to the statement, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has congratulated the new chiefs on their appointments and has wished them peaceful and successful reigns.

‘The Ministry of Local Government Affairs will communicate the dates for the formal installations of the new traditional rulers,’ Adekeye added.

