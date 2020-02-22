Kaduna State Government has reiterated its commitment to education, so as to improve its human capital and the state economy.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe made the statement on Friday while delivering keynote address at the opening of Education Sector Retreat in Kaduna.

The retreat has as its theme: “Towards Achieving all Inclusive Education in Kaduna state’’.

According to Balarabe, the state will continue to support education and health sectors, the two most important barometers of development.

“Education has been adjudged to be a key prerequisite for a country’s socio-economic and political transformation.

“We have been given the tools and conducive environment to change this narrative; we need to improve both the quality and quantity of education.

“We need to make education means of developing our children’s greatest abilities. As Bill Gates once said, “the best way to improve lives is to improve public education,’’ she said.

The deputy governor said that in the quest to get it right, government had made critical reforms in education sector which has impacted on quality learning for the children.

She said that the administration would endeavour to raise public education standard across to be at par with private schools.

“We have made primary and secondary education free and compulsory in the state because the task of improving the quality of education in the state is enormous.

“Better school administration, good buildings and facilities, first-rate teaching standards, appropriate teacher training and clear career paths for education professionals will contribute to ensuring better opportunities for children,’’ she said.

Balarabe advised participants at the retreat to sustain gains that have been recorded through various interventions by strategising for regular reviews and identifying gaps and challenges.

Dr Shehu Mohammed, Commissioner of Education in his address applauded the government for giving priority to education as it strived to revive and revitalize the sector.

He said that participants would access capacity and performance in all areas of education.

According to him, they are setting up an indicator to evaluate their performance at the end of 2020 and 2023

In her goodwill message, Mrs Habiba Mohammed, Director, Centre for Girls Education, Zaria said that education sector should always work with partners to sustain strategy.

The director said that there was need to collaborate with NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and religious leaders to ensure that no single girl was out of school.

She noted that training and retraining would serve as key in ensuring effective and quality teachers. (NAN)