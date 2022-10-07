The Kaduna State Commissioner for Planning and Budget Commission, Hajiya Umma Aboki, says the state is working with critical stakeholders to accelerate attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aboki, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Bashir Muhammad, said this in Kaduna at a public lecture to commemorate the 2022 Global Week to act for the SDGs.

She said that the global week with the theme: “Power is in Our Hands to Flip the Scripts” was to create awareness on SDGs and encourage people to act on varying climate issues.

The commissioner reiterated the state government’s resolve toward achieving the SDGs to ensure better and a more sustainable future for all.

The commissioner said that the event focuses on the key themes of “Climate, Justice and Peace”, while addressing issues of global warming, overpopulation and wildlife.

“This will help us proffer new solutions to shine a light of hope that resonates across our borders and foster the needed peaceful climate justice and sustainable societies.

“We are aware that several activities and programmes are being carried out through various agencies, institutions, and media outlets to address issues of climate justice and peace.

“However, these cannot be exhaustive enough in times where challenges on climate, justice and peace persist,” she said.

The SDGs Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Mohammed, said that the public lecture was organised to assess decisions on climate change at local and global fora.

Mohammed said that the conversation would highlight the need to address the gap between commitments and implementation toward peaceful, justice and sustainable societies, especially as it relates to the state and Nigeria.

“The public lecture will also shed light and contribute to achieving the level of cohesion needed to accelerate the attainment of 2030 SDGs agenda,” she said.

In a paper entitled, “Climate, Justice and Peace”, Dr Auwal Abdussalam, of Geography Department, Kaduna State University (KASU), said that climate change had affected every sphere of human lives.

Abdussalam said that in spite of efforts to address the issues of climate change, the vulnerable population who suffer more, were not aware of the issues, how they contribute to it and how it affects them.

He said climate changes naturally over a period but stressed that the current changes in the climate being experienced was triggered by the actions of man.

According to him, the poor and vulnerable, who contribute less to the changing climate, suffer more from its impact.

“As such, there is the need for more awareness for people to know where we are and develop local climate adaptation strategies and early warning systems against climate related disasters,” he said.

On his part, Dr Ja’afar Abdulkadir of Sociology Department, KASU, stressed the need for transparency and accountability in governance to garner public confidence and trust.

In a paper entitled: “Patriotism, Rule of Law, Transparency and Accountability”, the lecturer said the rule of law, transparency and accountability were key to mobilising support to accelerating sustainable development goals. (NAN)