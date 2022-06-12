From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The newly established state-of-the-art Medical Science University in Ebonyi State, King David University of Medical Sciences (KDUMS) Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State, at the weekend held it’s maiden matriculation ceremony.

The event took place at the school’s campus in Uburu.

A total of 54 students were matriculated.

Speaking during the ceremony, Governor David Umahi warned the staff and students of the school against cultism and industrial action, noting that industrial actions will not be healthy for the new institution.

The multibillion naira specialized University was built by the state government but taken over the federal government following Umahi’s request.

Umahi who is the visitor to the institution said in the next academic session, another 14 students from the state and all the 36 state of the federation as well as FCT will be given scholarships by the state government the way it did for the first set of the students.

“I know that the lecturers and staff all over the country have not been treated fairly but we want this institution to be very exceptional. We will also incorporate no strike by students or staff, we will fill the gap.

“I have heard your oath of office but the Ebonyi State oath of office is going to be more dangerous. If you are viewed to be a cultist whether you are a staff or students, you are gone from the university. The Uburu man will pursue any cultist in this institution including those who encourage cultism”, he said.

In his remarks, Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Jesse Uneke said the institution has ended Medical and Educational Tourism in the country and commended Governor Umahi for his uncommon vision in establishing the school.