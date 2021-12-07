From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has finally released the 12-year-old boy, Jubril Aliyu, who was allegedly chained by his father due to his health challenges to his father, Mallam Umar Aliyu, after 15 months under rehabilitation at Sir Yahyah Memoria Hospital, Birnin Kebbi.

It could be recalled that on August 10, 2020, the 12-year-old Jibril ordeal was reported to the state government through NGO and his issue was immediately taken over by the state government since August 14, 2020.

While briefing newsmen during the official handing over of the boy to his father, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Sir Yahyah Memorial Hospital, Dr Aminu Haliru Bunza, explained that Jubril has been fully rehabilitated and fit to be integrated into his family.

According to him, “today 7th December 2021 is indeed a remarkable day for us. We thank Allah in His infinite Mercy who brought us to witness this day. A child known as Jubril, today, we are handing him over to his family after staying with us from 14 August till today, that is approximately 15 months in Sir Yahyah Memorial Hospital.

“When he was brought him, the child was in a pathetic situation. We give glory to Allah, over his staying here. We were able to rehabilitate him, took good care of his health, his nutritional, mental status. while in Sir Yahyah, Jubril was able to undergo a lot of health investigation. Various Specialists started from physiotherapists, child psychologists, to physiotherapists, paediatrics, neurologists and other health experts within and outside Nigeria in different fields from LUTH, UCHT Ibadan, were brought in just to ensure that he is in good health. We give glory to Allah, he is now fully rehabilitated.”

Bunza added that: “And, the Kebbi State Government is 100 per cent taken good care of him with support from a lot of people whose names we have made known in the past.

“So far, today, we are returning him back to his family house. I also want to assure you, that this is not the end of our relationship with Jubril. There is a plan for continuity and sustainability both on his health and well-being. This hospital, on weekly basis, will be visiting his home and see how he is doing.

“I want to announce to you here that, apart from medical support that will be given to him, the Kebbi state give has also insured him under Kebbi State Health Insurance Scheme (KESEMA). He is from today onward, whatever he will need till he reached maturity, shall be taken care of by the Kebbi State giver.

“We would continue to take care of his health, we would continue to monitor his activities, whatever he needed, medical and other things, we shall continue to be giving him.”

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to Kebbi state Governor on Women Affairs, Hajiya Zara’u Wali announced that, apart from his monthly feeding allowances that would be provided by the state government, a two-bedrooms flat has been competed for him and would be handled over to the family.

According to her, “every necessary support have been provided by the Kebbi state government. We have built a house for Jubril two-bedroom flats. We are going to support Jubril with all necessary requirements including feeding. Her Excellency Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the wife of the Governor, has been at the front to support Jubril from day one.”

While appreciating the support his family has been receiving from the state government and other stakeholders, the patient father, Mallam Umar Jubril, commended Governor Bagudu and his wife for their support and prayed to God to continue to be with them.

