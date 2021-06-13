All is set for the 2021 Elective Congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria in Kebbi state.

The Electoral Committee Chairman, Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu told AFN Media in Kebbi yesterday that last minute preparations were in top gear.

Sumanu said that the election is significant in so many ways, hence the committee cannot afford to let millions of Nigerians home and abroad down.

The Elective Congress holding on Monday, June 14th for many, will not just unite the athletics family once again but will herald the dawn of a new era in the internal workings of the federation where the constitution trumps individuals or sentiments.

“All eyes are now on the AFN elections. Everybody is looking up to us for justice. With these reputable members of this committee, we are ready to do our best.”

Speaking on the guidelines expected to be met by intending contestants, Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu said that the committee expects a full compliance in line with international standards.

“We expect that interested candidates must come with nomination forms from their zones while also meeting up with World Athletics guidelines as well spelt out in the constitution of the AFN.”

The Chairman affirmed that interested candidates with documented history of drug abuse, doping or convictions should do themselves the honor of staying off their radar.

Sumanu assured that a level-playing ground will be provided for all candidates with an option of an appeal for any contestant who is aggrieved or not satisfied with the outcome of the screening, election conduct or result.