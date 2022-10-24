From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The National President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, has urged workers, pensioners and general voters in the state to vote and mobilise support for the former National Deputy President of the Congress Dr Nasir Idris, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

Wabba stated this while speaking at the NLC CWC/NEC meeting opening ceremony in Birnin Kebbi.

The labour leader, who commended the Governor of Kebbi State for nominating Dr Nasir Idris as the APC governorship candidate, ordered the Union’s leaders in the state to put all mercenaries on the ground to ensure the total victory of one of them in the 2023 poll.

According to him, “in many states, when state governors heard of our coming to their states, they would run away. But here Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu not only created enabling environment for us to hold this meeting, but he also abandoned his programmes and physically attend our meeting. We are very grateful.

“We are also in Kebbi state today to honour one of us, Dr Nasir Idris, who is the APC governorship candidate. He is one of us. I want to urge all workers, pensioners in the state to come out tomorrow for a solidarity rally for Dr Nasir Idris. It is going to be solidarity forever and it is going to be open.

“He has served as the State Chairman of NUT, it is on record he has also served as the State Chairman of NLC, National Treasurer and President of NUT and Deputy President of NLC under myself.

“I am charging you, all the union leaders to use your mouths, your legs and every energy to support one of our own so that he will be elected as the Governor of the state. I urge the people of Kebbi State to come out en masse and support one of our own so that, he will emerge victorious in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

Wabba, who commended the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for being a friendly Governor to the workers in the state, noted that, at the NLC headquarters, they are taking note of the achievements of the labour in the state, especially the regular payment of salaries and offsetting of backlogs of pensions.

In his remark, Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu appreciated the NLC for choosing the state for their NEC meeting, stressING that endorsing the APC candidate is a good signal for the Kebbi State development.

He urged the NLC to participate fully in the IGR mobilization, infrastructure and good political discussion which could benefit the country’s democracy.

Earlier, the Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Sufiyanu Garba Bena, explained that the State Government under the leadership of Governor Bagudu have paid all the backlogs of gratuities from 2015 to 2021 and stressed that the committee saddled to address the 2022 gratuity currently working out the modality to resolve it under his chairmanship.

In his welcome address, the Kebbi State Chairman of NLC, Umar Halide Alhassan, disclosed that the state government have been paying the civil servant’s salaries regularly, pensions and offsetting the gratuity inherited.

He commended the state government for being a worker’s friendly and creating good relationships for them to dialogue whenever there is a need for dialogue.

He requested prompt action on the issue of a circular for the implementation of a new minimum wage, and a review of pension and insurance for civil servants in the state.

While speaking at the meeting, APC governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris confirmed that during COVID 19 while some State Governors were paying half and quarters salaries, Governor Bagudu was paying full salaries to workers.

He commended him for supporting him to emerge as the APC governorship candidate and stressed that, without him, he wouldn’t have been the party candidate.