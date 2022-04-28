From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Supporters and Associates of the Attorney General of the Federation and Ministry of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, have donated a total sum of N130 million as a part of their contributions for his Kebbi 2023 gubernatorial ambition.

A breakdown shows that women supporters in Kebbi State donated N30million while Malami Women Support Initiative (MAWOSI) donated N20 million naira.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The two donations were announced by the leader of the MAWOSI, Honourable Halama Hassan Tukur, in Birnin-Kebbi during Malami’s flagging of a three-day Kebbi State wide stakeholders engagement preparatory to the 2023 gubernatorial election.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

According to Tukur, the Association of serving Councillors of the 225 wards in the state donated N25 million and the Association of former members of the State House of Assembly donated N5miillion.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He explained that friends and associates of Malami contributed N50million as Announced by Aminu Shamaki.

In his speech in Birnin-Kebbi, Malami said he has been a worthy ambassador of the people of Kebbi State while serving the nation at the Federal Executive Council as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Malami noted he has been receiving pressure for the teaming patriotic people of Kebbi State earnestly yearning and calling on him to contest for the Gubernatorial elections in the state.

He said it was logical and he deems it imperative to consult the stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in the state in order for them to offer him their useful advice in shaping the future development of the state.

In his address, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State called on all members of the party to remain united and join hands to support the All Progressives Congress in its bid to succeed in the forthcoming elections.