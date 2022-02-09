From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Suleiman Muhammad Ambursa has sworn in 21 Chairmen and their Vice-Chairmen elected in the last Saturday local government election.

It could be recalled that the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) had declared All Progressives Congress(APC),as winners in all the 21 Councils and 225 wards in the state with 16 females Councillors emerged.

Justice Ambursa led the elected Council Chairmen and their Vice- Chairmen in oath taking which was witnessed by former Deputy Governor of the State, Alhaji Bello Dantani,General Muhammad Magoro among others.

While addressing the elected Chairmen, Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu charged them to work harder,listen to the voice of those that did not voted for them, their supporters and ensure they discharge their duties diligently.

The Governor who disclosed that,16 females Councillors were elected among the Councilors, noted that, the state has done well for during the election with peaceful conduct of people without violence.

According to him,” the message here as always us to urge all of us,particularly, those who have been sworn in today to remember that, you have been elected, is not by your own making. It is making of others.

“Despite the facts that your political party sponsored you,Kebbi state recognized you,your respective people at your localities elected you,our constitution demanded that you must be sworn-in. And without this,you cannot be in office. And been sworn -in,you are expected to take oath of office. The oaths you have taken, take you out of the political realm to the mantle of leadership.

” So, please, study the oath of office carefully, show it to your love ones,supporters,those who want you to succeed so that they can support you in discharging your duties in office.

“As you are leaving here,work hard the development of your constituency. Let us listen to the voices of those who do not voted for us. Perhaps, they might change their minds and therefore support us in future. Let us listen to those that voted for us so that, they can say they didn’t voted in vain. Work hard, work hard,” he said.

Bagudu also counsel those that lost in the election not to give-up or be depressed, stressed that President Muhammad Buhari and former President of Senegal contested three and ninths time before they eventually won elections.

He added that,the majority voices views of the people of Kebbi state, was that all the political elites should be united for the progress of the state, stressed, that, “no matter how hardworking we are,we cannot finished these work,unless we united”, he said.