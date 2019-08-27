Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state has sought for the total support and collaboration of people of the state irrespective of their political affiliations, Emirates and tribes to develop the state.

Bagudu stated this on Tuesday during the 28 anniversary celebration of Kebbi state held at Presidential lodge, Birnin-Kebbi which was attended by the Emirs of the four Emirates in the state, former State Administrators,retired Judges, opposition leaders,Universities Scholars and former Chief of Staff to former Head of state, Gen Ishai Bamaiyi among others.

Speaking at the event, Governor Bagudu disclosed that his administration is doing everything possible to improve on infrastructure facilities across the 21 LGAs in the state as well set aside about N1.8 billion to mobilize Almajiri children off the streets to former schools.

To develop the state, Governor noted that all hands must be on desk to rapidly improved infrastructure facilities, stressed that all stakeholders must unite irrespective of their political affiliations for the betterment of the state.

Governor Bagudu while responding to few comments from other stakeholders, noted that his administration is currently rehabilitated some roads outside the state capital which were stronghold of opposition stressed that the projects were undergoing execution because they are important to the state economy.

In his remarks,Senator Adamu Aleiro ,representing Kebbi Central Senatorial district at the Senates, sought for the closure of porous borders in Nigeria to enable local farmers, rice millers to maximize their potential and profits.

“We cannot continue to be using hoes and cutlasses for farming and that is why we are poor. Smugglers are coming through our porous borders. These borders should be closed for six months so that our farmers will get better patronages”,.

The former Chief of Staff to late General Sani Abacha, Gen. Ishai Bamaiyi who is also a leader in one opposition party in the state, noted that people of other Emirates were not fairly treated, stressed that all elected Governors were from one particular Emirate in the state.

He also wants farmers in the state to be treated well as well as rapid development of Birnin-Kebbi, the State capital.

The Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiasu Bashar, who is also Chairman of Council of Chiefs in the state, , urged people to continue praying for the peace and progress in the state. He said: “We should know that the peace we enjoy in the state is due to the daily prayers we have been doing for peace and unity to rein in our state; we should not relent in that,” he enjoined.