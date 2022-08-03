From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 4,220 members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Maiyama Local Government Area of Kebbi State, including a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Kurun Kuku Maiyama, have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decampees were received at a rally in Maiyama town which was attended by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters and executive members led by the APC State Chairman, Muhammad Abubakar Kana who was accompanied by the APC Deputy Governorship candidate for the 2023 election, Senator Umar Tafidan Kabi, the APC Senatorial candidate, Kebbi North, Dr Hussaini Kangiwa, the House of Representatives member representing Maiyama, Koko/Besse Federal constituency, Hon Shehu Wamban Koko, Alhaji Sani Hukuma Zauro, Chairman APC Elders Forum, Alhaji Kabiru Labbo Jega, the APC candidate of House of Representatives, Jega, Gwandu and Aleiro federal constituency.

Announcing his defection alongside his thousands of decampees from PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Kurun Kuku said the sterling leadership qualities of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, his development achievements as well as how he was able to handle the State during the period of Covid-19 pandemic influenced them to join APC.

According to him, “we joined APC because we believe in the good leadership of our Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku, the development we have seen in the State and how he was able to control the economy of the state during the pandemic, at a time when other states were locked down, people are allowed free movement unhindered,” he said.

The APC deputy governorship candidate, Senator Umar Tafida Kabi, lauded the decision of the decampees to join APC in view of the myriads of development recorded at different levels of the local, state and federal government.

In his remarks, the state APC chairman, Alhaji Muhammadu Kana Zuru, welcomed the new entrants into the party and promised to accord them equal treatment in the party.

He directed the party executives of Maiyama Local Government to fully integrate them into the party’s affairs.

Earlier, the House of Representatives member representing Maiyama, Koko/Besse federal constituency, Hon Shehu Wamban Koko, thanked party loyalists for their support and promised to continue to serve them better as his constituency.