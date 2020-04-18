Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Dr Nasiru Mohammed-Ladan, has commenced payment of stipends to 630 trainees of the Basic National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (BNOAS) of the NDE in Kebbi.

The stipends are meant to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown on the trainees.

This was disclosed in Birnin Kebbi in a press statement by the State Coordinator of the NDE in Kebbi State, Alhaji Abdullahi Danjuma-Machika.

According to him, “the stipend payment is to help cushion the effect of COVID-19. A total of 630 trainees benefitted of which 30 trainees benefitted from each of the 21 local government areas of the state.”

The coordinator added that “already the beneficiaries had started receiving credit alerts from their bank.”