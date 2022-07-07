From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Eight Corps members have been asked to repeat a whole year of their service while another eight got their service year extended for violating the various laws governing the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kebbi State.

The State Coordinator of the Scheme in the state, Alhaji Muhammad Mustapha, disclosed this during the passing out ceremony of 2021 Batch B’ stream 1, in Birnin Kebbi.

“I present to you a total number of 583 Corps members comprises of 225 females and 358 males who have completed their one-year mandatory national service to their fatherland. Out of these numbers, 8 have their service year extended, while 8 are to repeat their entire service year for contravening various laws governing the scheme,” Mustapha stated.

“Three Corps members have distinguished themselves during the service year, one will receive state governors’ award while two will receive state coordinators recommendation letters.”

Mustapha who commended all the Corps members who had contributed tremendously towards the development of the state through their potential skills, charged the outcome Corps members to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme wherever they found themselves.

Earlier, Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was represented by the Chairman of the NYSC Board of Directors in the State, who is also Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Alhaji Aliyu Khaliel Gidado, said that the Corps members contributions to the development of the state would not be taken for granted.

According to him, “Your numerous contributions to the state and positive impact on the lives of our people cannot be taken for granted. Many of you, I am aware served in public and private health facilities, public and private schools, as well as other establishments where you exhibited patriotism, diligence, and selflessness in the discharge of your assigned responsibilities.

“I am particularly pleased to acknowledge with immense appreciation the free medical interventions that you provided in several communities across the state under the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) program, you took free medical care to the doorsteps of those who can barely afford the basics of life and this is highly commendable.

“Your contributions in other areas such as the educational sector have contributed to the state’s successful performance in the various national examinations such as NECO, WAEC, UTME, etc. However, I also challenge your successors to build on your legacies and ensure that the state’s performances in these examinations improve,” he said.