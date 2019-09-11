Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The All Progressive Congress (APC) party of Kebbi State has disclosed that over 800 aspirants have shown interest to contest for the Chairmanship and Councillor’s positions in the state’s 21 local government areas in the October 26 local government elections.

Party spokesman Alhaji Sani Dododo, who stated this while speaking with reporters after the party’s state executive meeting, said that the party had thrown open the contest to new entrants.

“The record of our register shows that over 800 aspirants have shown and expressed their interests to contest in the election. Over 300 of our members aspire for Chairmanship position, while 500 aspire for Councillorship under our party’s platform,” he said.

Dododo explained that the APC structured the state into six zones, adding that six committees were set up by the party to handle the consensus arrangements in the zones.

“The party will equally give opportunity to new entrants from other parties who joined the APC to contest in the election,” he said.

Dododo debunked claims by some aspirants that the party had endorsed them to contest the election unopposed or as favorites.

“I want to state in clear terms that the APC has not endorsed nor given waivers to any aspirant. Those going about issuing forms that the party has endorsed them and asking for signature should quickly stop it,” he warned.

The spokesman said that the party has unanimously adopted a consensus policy as criteria for selection of candidates in the Oct. 26 elections.