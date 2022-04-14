From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Barrister Abba Bello Mohammed, son of former National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Haliru Bello Muhammed, has submitted his expression of Interest and Nomination Form to represent the good people of Birnin-Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza at the Federal House of Representatives, Kebbi State.

Abba, a legal practitioner and entrepreneur turned politician, submitted his forms at the PDP national Secretariat which was received by the members of the National Working Committee(NWC) of the main opposition party.

While speaking at the party’s Secretariat headquarters, Abba, who holds double traditional titles as Ciroma Ubandoma Gwandu and Chigarin Ambursa said,

‘It is our firm belief that this action kick starts a drive to look for the mandate of the party to contest the elections come 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘We believe that it is time the party regains control of the affairs of Nigeria, fix the problem that has become an everyday problem for Nigerians. The insecurity, lack of employment, poor economy that has characterised the government of the day,’ Abba said.

He further reiterated: ‘It is indeed a great call and honour to offer myself for service as I look forward to restoring the definition of quality representation that has long evaded the Birnin-Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency in Kebbi State.

‘Nothing can stop an idea whose time has come” and my experience from running for the same office in 2019 has furnished me with the necessary information to further better the lives of my constituents and that is why I decided to heed the yearnings of my people for valid delivery of their mandate.’

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .