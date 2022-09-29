From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Nigeria’s Customs Service (NSC) Kebbi State Area controller, has expressed it condolence to the families of those who died in the ghasty accident along Argungu road and vowed to cooperate with relevant agency over investigation on the incident.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) Customs Area Controller

Kebbi Command, SC Nasiru Manga,stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “Since the unfortunate accident that claimed the lives of fellow compatriots at Jada Village along Birnin Kebbi-Argungu Road on Tuesday 27th September, 2022, the Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has been following with deep sense of empathy, the gory details of the unfortunate accident.

” As with any situation where lives are affected, our hearts and prayers are with the deceased and members of their immediate families.

“Even though the Service does not have a checkpoint or patrol team along Birnin Kebbi-Argungu Road, the suspicion that a Customs patrol team may have pursued the Carina E vehicle laden with jerricans of PMS which was on high speed causing the accident has necessitated rigorous ongoing facts finding activities in the Command.

” Since the unfortunate incident, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Attah has been and will continue to be in touch with relevant security authorities in the state with a view to supporting the course of investigation as may be necessary.

“While looking forward to the outcome of the thorough ongoing investigation, we pray the Almighty Allah (SWT) grant the deceased al-Jannatul Firdaus and the injured, quick recovery”, he said.