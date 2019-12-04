Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Acting Chief Judge of Kebbi State, Justice Suleiman Ambursa, has urged newly sworn in nine Magistrates in the state to be just and live above board in administering justice according to the oath of their office.

Ambursa who stated this during the swearing-in of the new magistrates in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday said that they should bear in mind that their professional was not only noble, but noblest stressed that they must master the code of conduct for judicial officers of the federation and rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners.

According to him, “try as much as possible to dispense justice as you have the applicable procedures before you. Your conduct must be geared towards saving the legal profession and invariably the entire structure with which justice is administered.

“Do your job diligently and in accordance with the law as you are not obliged to anything to anyone aside from the true administration of justice which is the firmest pillar of good government,” he said.

The newly swearing magistrates includes; Abubakar Ahmed, Sanusi Abubakar, Sanusi Diri, Attahiru Zagga and Fatima Yeldu. Other are; Aishatu Dabai, Usman Dayyabu, Abubakar Rugga and Adamu Libata.

In his remarks on behalf of others,

Magistrate,Abubakar Muhammad, thanked the state Judiciary and Magistrate Association of Nigeria (MAN), Kebbi state chapter, for the assistance and guidance during their attachment in the ministry.

He said : “We are going to do the needful in ensuring that the the justice is dispensed according to the law with fear or favour, he assured.