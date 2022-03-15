From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Committee on the implementation and monitoring of Administration of Criminal Justice(ACJ) laws, has started its sitting in Kebbi State.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

It could be recalled that, the committee, was recently inaugurated by Kebbi state Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu which was designed on how to carry-out its statutory functions for an effective and efficient monitoring and implementation of the administration of criminal justice law across the state courts.

Chief Registrar of Kebbi State High Court, Barrister Hussaini Abdullahi Zuru confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin kebbi.

The statement further stated that, the committee held its first inaugural meeting at its Secretariat complex office at high court building with all the members in attendance under the chairmanship of the Honourable Justice Muhammad Sulieman Ambursa.

According to him, “the committee extensively discussed the modus operandi of the implementation and application of the aims and objectives of administration of criminal justice laws, effective and efficiently in the state by all the relevant agencies concern. However, part of it statutory mandates is to collect, published information in relation to administration of criminal justice sector, carrying out such other activities as necessary for effectively and efficient of the said laws.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Other functions of the committee are to apply ACJ laws in the state, speedy trials of criminal cases to all the courts.

” More so, to disconjuction of criminal cases in court and inmates in all the Correctional centres across the state. The statement also expressed the need for reletionship between the organs charge with the responsibility of monitoring and application of the administration of criminal justice laws in the state”.

It will be recall during his speech as the Chairman of the implementation committee on ACJ,Chief Judge,Kebbi State, Justice Muhammad Sulieman Ambursa assured state government and other relevant agencies for hearing and determined criminal cases within six months or one day with the latest development of newly assented administration of criminal justice laws in the state.