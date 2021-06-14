From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria(AFN) has elected Hon. Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau as the President of the federation while Sunday Adeleye and Nneka Ikem Anibeze elected as the first and second Vice- President.

The election was observed by the immediately past Nigerian Minister of Sports, Solom Dalung South-Sudan AFN President, General Samir Khamis LaKo, former House of Representative, Hon. Usenin Ismail, which was held at the Jawalry hotel, Birnin Kebbi.

Details later….