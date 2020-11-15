Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State was agog as the State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, played host to over seven governors, deputy governors, National and State Houses of Assembly members, ministers, traditional rulers, commissioners, permanent secretaries, special advisers, politicians, business moguls at the wedding of the Son of Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Najeeb Aminu Tambuwal and the daughter of Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, Ameena Umar Tafida.

The personalities came from Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Niger and other states of Nigeria, to witness the Wedding at the Palace of Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Muhammdu Samaila Mera, as hundreds of friends and well-wishers of the groom and bride, thronged the Palace, amidst pomp and pageantry.

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, served as the Waliyyi for the bride, while the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the federation, the head of Federal Government delegation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), served as the Wakil for the groom.

Among the governors who attended the wedding Fatiha at Argungu were Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Chairman Progressive Governors’Forum, the father of the groom, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Mr Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mr Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Chairman Northern Governors’Forum, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, River State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Former governors, deputy governors, senators and other distinguished personalities were also in attendance. They include Senator Muhammdu Adamu Aliero, former governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State, former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Idris Wada, former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmed Yariman Bakura, Deputy Governors of Sokoto, Taraba and Yobe States, the Minister for Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammed Maigari Dingyadi, the father of the bride, Senator Abubakar Umar Tafida, Senate Majority leader, Dr Yahaya Abdullahi.

The Sultanate Council Sokoto was represented by the Waziri of Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu. Others were the royal father of the day HRH, the emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammdu Mera (Sarkin Kabi), the representative of the emir of Gwandu, Magajin Rafin Gwandu, Barrister Sambo Aliyu.

Islamic Scholars such as Sheik Bala Lau, the National Chairman of Izala Movement, the National Secretary, Sheikh Kabiru Gombe, Abubakar Giro Argungu, a top leader of the movement as well as renowned Clerics of the Tijjaniya Movement and other religious groups.

Others who graced the solemnisation of the holy matrimony include the Chief of Staff Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu (Jarman Kabi), SSG, Babale Umar Yauri as well as serving and retired military officers, the police and other paramilitary services, the political class including the Kebbi State APC Chairman, Arc Bala Sani Kangiwa and the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, business tycoons such ad the Proprietor of Max Airline, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal and Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, Chairman of Lolo Rice Mill Kamba and other top Government functionaries from Kebbi Sokoto, Zamfara and several states.