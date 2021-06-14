Kebbi State is now a beehive of activities with almost all the delegates arriving for the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria elections slated for today, June 14.

An excited President of the AFN, Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau said that the elections would mark a new chapter in the history of athletics in Nigeria.

“I am so happy that delegates from various states are here in Kebbi already and many arrived even four days before the elections. This is impressive as delegates are also fraternizing in a friendly atmosphere,” the AFN President said.

Gusau, who is also vying for a second term in office as President, expressed optimism that the elections will be transparent and rancour free.

He added that in the spirit of unity and oneness, interests of all contestants would be protected while a level playing field would be available to all before and during the election.