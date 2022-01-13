From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The management of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, has decried destruction to some of its facilities by a mob which violated Security of the Airport to welcome the Senator representing Kebbi Central, Muhammad Adamu Aliero.

The Airport Manager , Alhaji Umaru Mande told a news briefing at the airport that such action was a breach of airport protocol capable of attracting Sanctions from the National Civil Aviation Authority and Airlines playing Birnin Kebbi route.

The Manager listed metal detector door and glass panels to doors to reception halls as items destroyed by the welcoming party.

He announced that no arrest was made but the matter has been reported to the appropriate Authorities and investigation was in progress .

According to him, “we have not arrest anybody but,we have reported the incident to appropriate authorities and investigation is still on going” he said.

Mande made it clear that such unwarranted breach of law by the mob which invaded the tarmac of the airport was a serious offence in Aviation regulations that could lead to closure of the Airport.