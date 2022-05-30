From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi
The Chairman of National Committee for the All Progressives Congress(APC) Gubernatorial primary election for Kebbi statd, Hon. Idris Yausha Yakubu has confirmed that all the agents of the Governoship aspirants including security agencies and INEC officers that witnessed that exercise, endorsed the final results which produced the winner.
Yakubu, stated this while briefing newsmen on the due processes adopted by his committee for the successful conlusion of the governorship primary election held at Haliru Abdul Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.
According to him, “we have done a very successful primary election among the three Aspirants for the Governorship. The aspirants are Senate Leader, Dr Abdullahi Yahayah, Alhaji Abubakar Malan, and Dr. Nasir Idris,. It was successfully conducted like I said and the processes that we did was that, after all delegates in 21 LGA in Kebbi state were screened and verified, they were moved to the stadium, Haliru Abdu stadium, where, each of the LGA were arranged under their tents.
“So, we started with those ones. So, each of the delegate that were called LGA by LGA, we make sure that the party officers were there to verify their identities as the delegate despite the fact that they have been screened earlier. We also invited Aspirants to bring in their agents to verify that those delegates about to vote were from the LGAs. The three Aspirants for the Governorship, provided us with three agents in each LGA. When we finished one LGA, we repeated the same by calling agents to verify the delegates until the 21 LGAs delegates were called and voted.
“And each of the LGA, the three Aspirants provided us with their agents that stood there when the voting was going on. When we finished, we gathered them in one place, and asked the returning agents to stand there, including those agents that stood for each LGA when the voting was on going to witness the sorting out of the votes and they all affirmed that it was the results that was declared. And , unfortunately, the Result sheet, was only one page. No duplicate or triplicates like INEC does their own.
“What we did , was to make more copies so that, those who were there, INEC, agents, Security agencies endorsed the back of the results sheet. So, we gave it to those who were there to endorse it. That is to ensure that they endorsed what they witnessed and participated in. That is how we concluded the election and declare the winner by the result which is also in the public domain”, he said.
