From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has disclosed that it has allocated 25 tractors to farmers under the umbrella of Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria to enable them expand production of the crop in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari Dakingari, who stated this while addressing cassava farmers and stakeholders from the Northwest zone, at a workshop on capacity building of youth and women farmers assured that the state was ready to replicate its rice revolution in cassava production.

Dakingari, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry, Mr. Joeil Aiki, said: “Due to the commitment of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, to cassava production, the cassava farmers recently received 25 tractors solely allocated to them. The tractors are now in their own hands. These tractors are solely for cassava farmers for their production.

He added that the state had provided over 3,000 hectares of land for cultivation of cassava for ethanol in partnership with NNPC, with 15,000 hectares arable land still reserved to be used for cassava production.

