From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State government has disclosed that it’s has allocated 25 tractors to farmers under the umbrella of Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria to enable them expand the crop production in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development in the state,Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari Dakingari who stated this while addressing cassava farmers and stakeholders from the Northwest zone,who are Birnin Kebbi for workshop on capacity building of youth and women farmers, noted that the state are fully ready to replicate what it’s does on rice revolution in cassava production.

Dakingari,who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of his Ministry, Mr. Joeil Aiki disclosed that, “due to the commitment of Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to cassava production, the cassava farmers recently received 25 tractors solely allocated to them. The tractors are now in their own hands. These tractors are solely for cassava farmers for their production.

” It was approved by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagugu to ensure that cassava production improved. Even,last week,the Governor was in one of the cassava farm to check their performances. This is to show you how commitment is the Governor to cassava production “.

He added that,the state has provided over 3,000 hectares of land being cultivate for ethanol in partnership with NNPC, with 15,000 hectares arable land still reserved to be used for cassava production.

Earlier,Director at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD),Mrs. Karina Babangida,represented by Mr. Hakeem Raji,Deputy Director at the Ministry, declared that cassava farmers across Nigeria could produce 40 million tonnes of cassava per hectare with the new improved variety of the crop developed by these International Institutes of Technology Agriculture(IITA).

“It is worth mentioning that,Nigeria is the world’s leading producer of cassava despite its low yield of below 10mt/ha, compared to other countries such as Thailand.

” However,the country had the potential of having good varieties that could give more than 40mt/ha. It is my firm belief that, the challenges posed as low yield could be surmounted through activities such as this workshop “.

.

In his remarks, the Zonal Director,North-West,FMARD,Engineer S Ubandoma,represented by the Kebbi State Director of the Ministry, Engineer Shehu Abdullahi said “the purpose of this meeting is to ensure that the yield gap in cassava is addressed through dissemination and adoption of improved technologies as well as innovation by smallholder farmers. This coupled with encouraging the youth and gender empowerment activities that will not only increase productivity and income but also offer more economic opportunities to farmers in the cassava value chain.”

“Accordingly,this will facilitate creation of sustainable cassava planting materials production system,providing yield productivity technologies,ensuring good agronomic practice, empowerment of youth and women in production, access to information using IITA digital solutions, tools to create competitiveness and profitability of cassava enterprise for smallholder farmers in the end”.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.