From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCORPS) has commended the State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, over the Sallah packages provided for secondary schools in the state.

According to State President of the ANCORPS Mallam Abubakar A Sambo, who made the commendation in a statement made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi: ‘On behalf of all School Administrators in Kebbi State under the auspices of All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCORPS), wish to appreciate the kind gesture of his Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in the provision of Sallah Package to all secondary schools in the state.

‘It has been the tradition of His Excellency in occasion like this to better the lives of teachers and students. Remarkably, this gesture has been extended to Tsangaya schools.

‘These invaluable gestures have motivated both students and teachers in their quest to move the education sector forward. It is fresh in our memories that the state government, under the able leadership of Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had provided palliatives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘This has cushioned the effect of the dreaded scourge. ANCORPS also appreciates the myriad of meaningful development taking place in the state especially in the provision of infrastructure and capacity building of teachers to keep abreast with modern development.’

