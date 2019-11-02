Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has again rejected the names of elected local government council chairmen released by the Kebbi Independent Electoral Commission (KESIEC) without the names of the vices chairmen.

The Publicity Secretary of the party , Alhaji Sani Dododo who made the position of the party known during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi yesterday noted that the party is considering legal and other options to seeks redress on the anomalies of actions taken by KESIEC.

Dododo explained that the party was taken by surprise and disappointed when KESIEC released the names of the elected local government council Chairmen in the Saturday’s 26th October local government general election without the names of their deputies (Vice chairmen ).

“I want to state categorically that the APC as a party will not accept and will never accept the list of the chairmen without their vices. It is unconstitutional for the electoral empire to release the names of the Chairmen without their vice chairmen”.

Dododo who also alleged that the state electoral Commission substituted three Councillorship candidates from Koko Besse and Birnin Kebbi local government areas said, the action of KESIEC contradicted Nigerians Constitution which permitted only political party to replace any candidate.

” Again in Koko Besse local government area under Sabon Gari ward, the validated cleared candidate given by APC is Hadiza Shehu not Maryam Sambo as released by KESIEC .

In Birnin Kebbi local government area, the APC gave the names of Mohammed Nasiru and Umar Umar for Makera and Gawasu wards respectively as Councilorship candidates but they were replaced by KESIEC with different names””,he said.

The party’s spokesman however warned that the party would not accept the discrepancies from KESIEC and warned that the party would not hesitate to take any necessary action within the law to have the issue redressed by KESIEC.