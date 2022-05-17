From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of the Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abubakar Kana Zuru, has expressed appreciation to all the 225 ward chairmen, other executives members as well as all supporters of the party for their unflinching loyalty and support to the success of the activities of the party ahead of the scheduled primary and general elections.

Kana stated this at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential lodge in Birnin Kebbi while addressing APC members and stakeholders.

Kana explained that their unwavering support demonstrated by the party leaders and members had further strengthened the unity within the party from at all strata, which according to him, would culminate in a successful emergence of the party flag bearers for the 2023 general elections.

According to him, “I find it very important to gather you here and thank you for your support and sacrifices for the successes of our activities. Particularly our activities of today Monday and Insha Allahu, will continue the next day successfully.

“Sorry for the short notice to call you here, but I couldn’t wait till another day to offer my sincere appreciation”, he averred.

He assured the gathering that APC was on course to victory in the 2023 election, while also thanking Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for his leadership style that unites the party.

All those who spoke at the meeting also expressed their delight and appreciation to party executives, as well as all party members for their cooperation, understanding and support for the success of the activities of the party at all levels.

Alhaji Sani Zamarke, APC Chairman Arewa Local Government and ALGON Chairman of APC, Alhaji Aminu Sarkin Fada, the Chairman of Birnin Kebbi Local Government and ALGON Chairman, who spoke on behalf of the 21 LGAs Chairmen, Hon Hassan Muhammad Shalla, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, who spoke on behalf of Commissioners, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar Gunabi, APC Women Leader, who spoke on behalf of Women and Hon. Shehu Muhammad Wamban Koko, House of Representatives member representing KoKo/ Maiyama Federal constituency.

Others were: Alhaji Sani Hukuma Zauro, Chairman, APC Elders Forum, the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Sani Abubakar Lolo and the Personal Assistant to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Faruk Musa Yaro( Enabo), also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, for giving the party a sense of direction, unity and purposeful leadership.

They prayed for more unity within the party and success in the 2023 general elections.

The occasion was attended by politicians, including some Federal and State legislators, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Local Governments Chairmen, APC local Government and ward chairmen, among others.