Delegates at the Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress, held at Halidu Abdul Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, have affirmed Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru as the state chairman of the party and other state executives.

The Chairman, APC congress Election Committee for Kebbi State, Mr Osita Okechukwu, announced that Kana-Zuru and others had been affirmed by the delegates through voice affirmation.

Okechukwu noted that when his committee got back to the headquarters after the Wards and Local government congresses they got scanting complaints.

According to him, ‘we are proud of Kebbi state, when we got to the headquarters, the complaints we had are very scanting. We are hoping that by today, the delegates will elect the state executive and they will be our driver to our 2023 election.

‘What Kebbi State is doing today and what you have done in the past you are the best in Nigeria. In other states, they either fighting or postponed their congresses. So, in Kebbi, there is nothing like that.’

He noted that the delegates and those they will be elected should continue to support the State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his effort on agriculture revolution stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to extend rail lines to Kebbi State.

Earlier, Sen Bala Na’Allah, who is the Chairman State Main Committee of the party, also commended the leaders of the party for their foresight and untiring efforts in making sure the minor disagreement between some aggrieved members was resolved.

Na’Allah expressed his consent and trust with the elected leaders of the party, saying that the election demonstrated the equity and fairness of the party in the state.

He thanked the party for finding him worthy of shouldering the responsibility of chairing the election’s main committee of the party in the state and prayed to Almighty Allah to restore peace and tranquillity in the country.

In his acceptance speech on behalf of other newly elected executives, Kara-Zuru commended all the electoral officers, party’s supporters stressed that they would be carried along in all the party affairs.

He appealed to Wards, LGAs officers of the party to open all party’s secretariat for activities for their members.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Lolo, called all the party’s leadership to woo more members into the party and the House of Assembly are ready to support the party and state government all the necessary support for the progress of the state.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Chika Malami, in his remarks, said that the affirmation of the state executive by the delegates has shown that the APC in the state are united and appealed to the new executive to continue to maintain that unity in the party.

He noted that in other states they are having a crisis but the Kebbi State are peaceful.

The Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, in his remarks, noted that all the delegates have affirmed the state executive peacefully just they have done during the ward and LGAs congresses.

He commended President Muhammad Buhari administration for running a transparent government and addressing the country challenges for the progress of Nigeria.

