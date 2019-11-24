Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and Senator Adamu Aleiro have appeased to all aggrieved members of All Progressive Congress(APC) to unite and team up for the success of the party.

They stated this on Sunday during a stakeholders meeting in Birnin Kebbi with all the Senators, House of Representatives ,State House of Assembly members, 21 Local Government Chairmen, Councillors and other stakeholders.

While addressing the stakeholders, Governor Bagudu explained that not all the members of the party could be elected into political offices stressed that the State Government and Senators have agreed to commence empowerment programmes across the state which would benefited majorities of them.

He said that : “We have agreed to commence empowerment programmes and N1 billion will be disburse to women and men who had registered in the on going registration exercise. This is another way to eradicate poverty and delivered dividends of democracy to our people”.

The Governor warned parents to protect their children from child traffickers who he said were arrested few weeks ago in the state, stressed that they must collaborate with security agencies in the state to guard against such reoccurrences.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami(SAN) also appealed to all members of the party to unite and making the party waxing stronger in the state stressed that Governor Bagudu, all Senators and House of Representatives members from the state have agreed to work together for betterment of the state.

Speaking on behalf of Senators, Senator Adamu Aleiro told stakeholders in the meeting that the Federal Government would completed the Koko-Yauri road soon stressed that the Senate has repositioning federation allocation to allow all the 36 States across the federation to have enough revenue for development.