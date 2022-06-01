From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Chairman of National Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary for Kebbi State, Idris Yakubu, has confirmed that all the agents of the governorship aspirants, including security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officers that witnessed the exercise, endorsed the final results which produced the winner.

Yakubu stated this while briefing newsmen on the due processes adopted by his committee for the successful conclusion of the governorship primary at Haliru Abdul Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“We have done a successful primary among the three aspirants for the governorship ticket. The aspirants are Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahayah, Abubakar Malan and Nasir Idris.

It was successfully conducted. What we did was that after all delegates in 21 local government areas of Kebbi State were screened and verified, they were moved to the stadium, where, the council members were arranged under their tents.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .