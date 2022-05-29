From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kebbi State and National President of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Dr. Nasir Idris, has vowed to make education, teacher’s welfare his topmost priority if elected as the governor of the state in 2023.

He said: “Idris stated this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi after being elected at the party’s primary. Education is my field. Even His Excellency, Governor of Kebbi state, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, prioritise his programmes on education and he is doing his best. I want assure the teachers that I will do my best.

“The teachers will be my. I want to assure the people of Kebbi State that once our blueprint comes out; they will see what we are going to do. I want to assure them that education is one of our priorities.”

