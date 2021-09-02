From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated the elected officers at 225 wards across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

They were inaugurated in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital by the Legal Adviser of the party, Barrister Sanusi Samaila Jega.

While inaugurating the officers at the 225 wards, Jega charged them to uphold the constitution of the party and Nigeria’s constitution at all time.

According to him, ‘you must always consider the wellbeing of your party’s members, ensure you carry everybody along and be faithful to the party at all times.’

During the inauguration, each ward elected official took their oath of office one after the other which was witnessed by APC caretakers State Executive members including Chairman Elders Committee, Alhaji Sanni Hukuma Zauro.

The Chairman Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Aminu S Fada, Personal Assistant to the Governor, Alhaji Faruk Yaro Enabo, Chairman Local Government Service Commission Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, and all the 21 party chairmen were also in presence.

