From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has said the APC is neither afraid nor worried about the defections of Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero and Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya to the PDP.

Bagudu, who is also chairman of Progressives Governor’s Forum (PGF), however, appealed to defectors against politics of bitterness, saying as leaders they should always be guided by the oath of office they took and preach to their supporters what would bring peace and peaceful existence in the state and Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The governor stated this at a media conference as part of government’s activities to celebrate June 12 Democracy Day in the state.

Reacting to Aliero’s defection and chances of APC to retain the state, Bagudu said: “Again, regrettably, that is life; we don’t want anybody to leave the party, I don’t want anybody to leave. In fact, when I was elected in 2015, the first step we took was that we would not remove anybody from government on the account of his or her political affiliations…

“I don’t want to be disparaging anybody, I regret anybody leaving the party. But that is not to say I am afraid or we are afraid. I had in 2011 contested election against Senator Adamu Aliero’s in different political parties; not that I like it, but that is how God works. We hope that people will be fair-minded in telling their supporters somethings that will be leading to peace and improving peaceful coexistence. But APC in Kebbi State by God’s grace, we are not worried that somebody is leaving the party.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .