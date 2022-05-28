From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Honourable Rilwanu Sahabi has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to represent Kalgo local Government at the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

Sahabi won the ticket with 44 votes to defeat his other three opponents during the election held at the Kalgo LGA Secretariat.

Other contestants who participated in the contest include Shehu Mudu Sandari, who scored zero votes, Zarau Abubakar Wali, with six votes, and Ahmed Bawa Kuka with zero votes.

While declaring the results, the Returning Officer, Mallam M Zakiru said that Sahabi had scored the highest votes of 44 out of 50 delegates that voted in the contest.

“As the returning officer for this election, I hereby declare that Hon Rilwanu Sahabi, having scored 44 votes out of 50 casted votes, is hereby declared winner of the Kalgo Local government House of Assembly APC primary election”.

In his acceptance speech, Sahabi, who commended the sportsmanship spirit of other contestants, promised to represent Kalgo LGA diligently at the House of Assembly if elected during the 2023 general elections.

