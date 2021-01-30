From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared it readiness for the commencement of the party’s registration and revalidation exercise.

The State Publicity Relation Officer, Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Sani Dododo, who stated this at a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi, disclosed that, committees had already been set up, to ensure the success of the exercise which holds nationwide.

He enumerated the committees to include: The State Registration Supervisory Committee, Local Governments Supervisory Registration Committee, Wards Registration Committees and the Polling Unit Registration Committees.

Dododo stated that, the various committees were set up with a view to conduct a transparent and credible exercise.

“APC is the largest party in Africa and not only in Nigeria and it wants to revalidate its exact membership registers .

“This exercise is being conducted in line with the mandate given to the Buni-led National Caretaker Committee.

“We, in Kebbi State, under our indefatigable party leader, our Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the success of the exercise,” Dododo further, averred.

He appealed to people especially women and youths to come out in their large numbers to register with the APC.