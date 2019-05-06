Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Abdulmumin Sama’iala Kamba in this interview, said the Federal High Court’s judgement on Dandi/Arewa Federal Constituency in favour of Umar Abdullahi Kamba, cannot cause crisis in the party.

What is your reaction to the court judgement which restricted Husseini Suleiman Kangiwa from parading himself as candidate of Dandi/ Arewa Federal Constituency?

We thank God for the judgement, because we waited for many months patiently for it. Umar Abdullahi Kamba actually went into the primary election and he won. But somehow, his name was substituted with another person’s name. At the time,we were disturbed, but we kept faith in God that one day, the truth shall prevail and it has prevailed.

We thank all the people who have been supporting us, throughout, encouraging us to seek redress in the court to reclaim Umar Abdullahi Kamba’s mandate. We now have confidence that our judiciary is the last hope of the oppressed. Today, the judiciary has proven this to us.

Don’t you think that this court case could create crisis and disunity in your party, APC since both the plaintiff and second defendant are in your party?

No, it cannot create any crisis. Whether in APC or other political parties, we politicians are bound to agree and disagree and that is why it was allowed that a political party itself could be sued as an organisation. So, there is no problem on that. It is game and it can’t lead to crisis.

What are the lessons you think politicians could learn from this judgement?

They should follow the rules of the game. If they follow the rules, there would not be any problem. But if they think they can do otherwise, thinking of bulldozing their ways in, then, truth shall always prevail. We thank God on this case that the right owner of the ticket has been given his mandate.

What advice do you have for the loser?

He should remain calm and wait for another time.

But we learnt that the second defendant, Kangiwa is going to appeal against the judgement. What is your reaction to this?

Let him go to the Appeal Court. We know that the judiciary will toe the right path, because, we knew that we were cheated and that is why we went to the court and the court has ruled in our favour. He knew very well that he didn’t participate in the primary election and he thought he could bulldoze his way and take something that doesn’t belong to him.