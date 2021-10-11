From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has sworn in elected executive officers for the 21 local government areas in Kebbi state.

The officers who were elected on September 4 ,2021 ,was sworn -in in Birnin Kebbi by the legal adviser of the party, Barrister Sanusi Samaila Jega which was supervised by the Deputy Governor, Col.(rtd) Samaila Yombe- Dabai, Speaker House of Assembly, Alhaji Muhammad Lolo, and the state’s Chairman of the party Caretaker Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, and North-West Chairman of the party, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo.

The ceremony was also attended by all the 21 local government councils chairmen in the state.

While swearing in the officers,party’s Legal Adviser, Barrister Sanusi Samaila-Jega,charged the officers to uphold the country’s and party’s constitutions at all times.

According to him, ‘you must always consider the well-being of your party’s members; ensure you carry everybody along, and be faithful to the party at all times,’’ he charged.

In his address, Acting Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee Alhaji Abubakar Kana-Zuru, charged the newly officers to go back to their respective local governments, to reconcile with the aggrieved members of the party.

In his remarks,Kebbi State Governor Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, represented by the Deputy Governor Col (rtd) Samaila Yombe-Dabai, commended the state governor, for his efforts in ensuring the unity and progress of the party in the state.

He said: “When we assumed office in 2015, Bagudu made sure that all the political office holders from 1999 to date become into the APC fold and this is an unprecedented effort from the governor.

“Therefore, the governor is the leader of APC and all the party stalwarts should be loyal to him for our party to make progress and move the party forward.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .