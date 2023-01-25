From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC)gubernatorial candidate, Dr Nasir Idris, and the Director General of the campaign Council, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, former Governor of Kebbi State, have appealed to people of Bagudo Local Government Area and the entire State to massively vote for APC in the 2023 general elections.

The duo made the appeal in Bagudo, headquarters of Bagudo Local Government Area, in continuation of the party’s gubernatorial campaign across the State.

Dr Nasir Idris commended the people of Bagudo for their show of support and solidarity with the party by coming out in large numbers to the campaign venue.

He said, if elected as the next governor of Kebbi State, he would improve on the developmental strides of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the former governor of the State, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari.

”If you give us your votes, I will consolidate and even improve on the good works of distinguished Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the incumbent Governor and the former Governor, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, who is our campaign DG.

‘Vote massively for APC so that Kebbi State will be one of the states with the highest votes for APC. This can attract more development from the central government,” he averred.

He remarked that teachers in the state and civil servants could testify to his effort in enhancing their welfare, just as over seven million teachers and more than twenty-two million civil servants in the country could also testify to his unwavering commitment to improving their working conditions while he was NUT leader and a labour leader.

Kaura assured the people of the area that as a teacher with many years of working experience, a unionist and a retired civil servant, he would not let them down, assuring that he would fulfil promises made.

According to him, governance was all about bringing development to the people and making sure people are empowered.

He reiterated his pledge to serve the people of Kebbi State diligently.

The DG campaign Council, Alhaji Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, former Governor of Kebbi State advised the people of Bagudo, Suru and other Local Governments in that axis to sustain political unity under the ruling APC for continuous development of the area.

”It is incumbent upon people of this area particularly Bagudo, Suru and the surrounding areas to vote for Kaura considering the desirable development achieved by APC in this area ” he urged.

Dakingari, while talking about road projects, said the Kauran Gwandu-led administration would give attention to repairs and completion of some major roads in the area.

”The Kaoje/ Lolo road, Bani to Sanci, Zaria Kala Kala road, if elected, Kaura will do these projects”, he assured.

He said Kauran Gwandu and all APC candidates were people of honour and integrity, therefore a need for people to vote for them.

The Chairman of the party in Bagudo, Alhaji Hassan Maikwano, while addressing the large crowd of supporters at the event assured APC candidates of support.

A stakeholder of APC in Bagudo, Alhaji Sirajo Dan Malakin Bagudo, Alhaji Sahabi Lolo, APC Zonal Vice Chairman Kebbi North and the Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Sani Lolo expressed gratitude to the people of Bagudo for coming out in large numbers for the campaign rally.

They called on the people to vote for APC from top to bottom, describing Kauran Gwandu as humble, gentle, open-minded and a person who cares for the plight of the people.