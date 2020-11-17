Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, sitting in a special session in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital, is to determined nine criminal and 54 civil appeals.

The Deputy Chief Registrar, Sokoto Court of Appeal, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar, who stated this while speaking with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday at the premises of the Court, explained that the essence of bringing the sitting to the state was to ensure prompt dispensation of justices and moving Court closer to all parties.

Three Justices of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto division, Hon Justice Aliyu Abubakar Gumel, Hon Justice Fridrick Oho and Hon Abubakar Mohd Talba has started the sitting in Birnin Kebbi on Monday over 63 cases.

While breaking down the cases for hearing the motions, the Deputy Chief Registrar said that ‘two matters are for criminal appeals for hearing, five for criminal motions for hearing, two for criminal stalled appeals, 15 are for civil appeals hearing, 28 civil motions are for hearing while 11 Civil stalled are for appeals.’

She said that ‘the essence of bringing the Court closer to the plaintiffs and defendants is to reduced cost and ensure prompt dispensation of justices to parties.

‘A lot of parties would have spent a lot on coming to Sokoto State from Kebbi State for their appeals. But by sitting in Birnin Kebbi, it will cut down their expenses.

‘The Court of Appeal, Sokoto division, has the jurisdiction because it covers Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi State. So it is the normal practice within the jurisdiction to relocate the sitting to either Birnin Kebbi or Gusau in Zamfara. So that the Court could be closer to the litigants, both the plaintiffs and defendants. This will enable them to have easy access to justice which is to be determined.’