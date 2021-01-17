From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State government says it has approved the release of N2.4 billion to execute various constituency projects in the 21 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Alhaji Nura Usman Kangiwa, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

He said: “The projects are to be executed under various ministries, departments, and agencies in fulfillment of the policy thrust of the incumbent administration which is focused on the provision of dividends of democracy to the people.”

Kangiwa explained that Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu had mandated members of the state House of Assembly to identify important projects in their constituencies for submission to appropriate ministries for his approval.

“As for the Ministry of Water Resources and Rural Development, we will execute projects worth N732.6 million for provision of water and electricity in the state.

“Out of the amount for the ministry, new water projects and renovation of existing water facilities will consume N494.6 million, including procurement of new transformers while rehabilitation of existing ones will attract N234 million,” he said.

Kangiwa also added that N4 million had been earmarked for the renovation of earth dams in the state.