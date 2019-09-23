Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government on Monday approved the immediate payment of the new nationwide N30,000 minimum wage to state government workers, with effect from September.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, who confirmed the news during a press briefing at his office, said the approval followed consultations with major stakeholders, including labour leaders.

“In line with the signing of the new minimum wage legislation by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, and cognisance of the Kebbi State Government’s commitment to workers welfare, the Governor of Kebbi State, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has graciously approved for the immediate payment of minimum wage of N30,000 to Kebbi State civil servants with effect from September, 2019,” Yauri stated.

“In spite of the resource constraint, but following due consultation with Hon. House of Assembly, leaders of labour unions and relevant government agencies, the State Government has decided to implement the new minimum wage.

“Henceforth, no employee of the State Government shall receive less than N30,000.00. Other employees shall also receive, as agreed upon, consequential increase of the allowances in line with the guidelines.

“Local Government councils are encouraged to review their revenue profiles and take steps to implement the new minimum wage legislation immediately,” he concluded.

The SSG added that the circular detailing the implementation would be issued by the Office of the Head of Service.