From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the sum of N5 million cash assistance to the newly elected Women Wing of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the gesture of the governor was to enable the elected leadership of the NLC Women Wing to embark on a number of activities including humanitarian visitation and organising training workshops to equip its members to acquire skills in various trades of human endeavour.

Congratulating the new leadership of the NLC Women Wing on their election, the governor also wished them successful tenure beneficial to the society.

